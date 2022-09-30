Rajasthan Congress Crisis Highlights: Decision On Chief Minister In A Day Or Two, Says Party Leader

Ashok Gehlot said he won't run for Congress chief's post.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he won't run for the Congress president's post and that he has "apologised" to Sonia Gandhi over the rebel crisis, at a meeting today at her house. Today's crucial meeting came amid a turmoil over the Congress president election and the Rajasthan rebel crisis.

Here are the highlights on Rajasthan Congress Crisis:

Sep 29, 2022 20:01 (IST) Congress Warns Team Gehlot : Congress Warns Ashok Gehlot's Loyalists Over Public Statements

Sep 29, 2022 20:01 (IST) The Congress has issued a stern warning to its Rajasthan MLAs about issuing statements on the party's "internal matters and against other leaders". "It is advised that all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about Party's internal matters," read a note from senior leader KC Venugopal.

Sep 29, 2022 20:00 (IST) Sachin Pilot met with Sonia Gandhi this evening amid the Rajasthan Congress crisis.

Sep 29, 2022 19:59 (IST) Mukul Wasnik, one of the signatories of the explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020, had, however, distanced himself from G-23. The name came up during the party's brainstorming sessions after Ashok Gehlot -- front-runner in the race -- dropped out after rebellion by his loyalists. The episode was seen as "humiliating" for the Congress and had deeply upset the Gandhis.

Sep 29, 2022 19:59 (IST) After Ashok Gehlot Fiasco, Congress Considering "G-23" Leader Mukul Wasnik

Mukul Wasnik, longtime Congressman and a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family, is emerging as an unlikely "official" candidate in the race for the party's top post, sources have said. Mukul Wasnik, longtime Congressman and a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family, is emerging as an unlikely "official" candidate in the race for the party's top post, sources have said.

Sep 29, 2022 17:30 (IST) Congress MP Abdul Khaleque: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi says nobody from the Gandhi family should become one. Women become a part of the family where they go after marriage. Today, she's Vadra family's daughter-in-law, not a part of the Gandhi family."

Sep 29, 2022 17:26 (IST) Congress leader KC Venugopal says a decision on the Chief Minister of Rajasthan will be taken in a day or two.

Sep 29, 2022 15:56 (IST) "Friendly Contest, Not Rivals": Shashi Tharoor Meets Digvijaya Singh

Amid hectic meetings in the run-up to the Congress president election, senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh -- both contenders for the top post -- met and wished each other the best for the upcoming contest.

Sep 29, 2022 15:50 (IST) After Sonia Gandhi Meet, Two Big Announcements By Ashok Gehlot: 10 Facts

Ashok Gehlot today said he will not run for Congress president, taking "moral responsibility" for the rebellion in Rajasthan by MLAs loyal to him. He also said he had apologised to Sonia Gandhi over the Rajasthan crisis. Ashok Gehlot today said he will not run for Congress president, taking "moral responsibility" for the rebellion in Rajasthan by MLAs loyal to him. He also said he had apologised to Sonia Gandhi over the Rajasthan crisis.

Sep 29, 2022 14:54 (IST) Ashok Gehlot Won Run For Congress Chief, Says He "Apologised To Sonia Gandhi"

"What happened two days ago has shaken all of us. I have apologised to Sonia Gandhi. It is my moral responsibility as the Chief Minister to ensure a coordinated effort and for the first time that hasn't happened. I have expressed my apology to Sonia Gandhi. I have held different posts in the Congress over several years but this is the first time this has happened. This has saddened me. I will not contest elections under these circumstances. Sonia Gandhi will decide whether I stay Chief Minister," said Ashok Gehlot.

Sep 29, 2022 14:43 (IST) Ashok Gehlot Leaves Sonia Gandhi's House After Meeting

Ashok Gehlot left Sonia Gandhi's residence after attending a meeting amid the Rajasthan Congress crisis and the turmoil over Congress president election.

Sep 29, 2022 14:08 (IST) Sachin Pilot To Meet Sonia Gandhi Later In The Day: Report

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gadhi later in the day, sources told news agency PTI. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Mrs Gandhi today. Mr Gehlot arrived at Mrs Gandhi's at around 1 pm. The meetings come days after an open rebellion by the loyalists of Mr Gehlot over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Mr Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.

Sep 29, 2022 13:32 (IST) Digvijaya Singh Is On. Congress President Polls Gets Another Contender

Digvijaya Singh today arrived to collect nomination forms in a precursor, formally joining the contest for Congress president. "I have come to collect nomination papers," Mr Singh told reporters, adding that he would file his nomination tomorrow, the last day for doing so ahead of the October 17 election. He is expected to face Shashi Tharoor, who is also likely to file his papers tomorrow, even as a meeting is on between Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, who was seen as the Gandhis' choice for the top post in the party.