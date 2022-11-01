Congress To Start Over 800 Km Assam March In Line With Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi will not be present at the start of the march, party sources said. (file)

In an attempt to revive its political fortunes in Assam and lay the pitch for the 2024 state polls, Congress in Assam today announced the Assam edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in line with the main nation-wide march that party leader Rahul Gandhi has initiated.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is organising this march as a mass contact mission of the party, from Dhubri in lower Assam to Sadiya in upper Assam, with the aim of covering 834 km in the state.

The Assam march will kick off on Tuesday, led by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, and plans to cover 834 km across the state within 70 days. The Yatra will start from Golakganj in the Dhubri district situated along the Assam-West Bengal border, to the Sadiya district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

In addition to all top state leaders of Congress, several central leaders will also come for the Assam version of the Yatra. However, Rahul Gandhi will not be there, party sources said.

Troubled by a series of desertion of party leaders to the BJP, Congress hopes this Yatra will give a much-needed momentum to the party in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Panchayat elections, which will be held next year.