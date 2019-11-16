Congress To Hold 'Bharat Bachao Rally' Against BJP In Delhi On November 30

Protest will highlight economic slowdown, farmers' distress, unemployment: Congress (Representational)

The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan on November 30.

The party had planned to hold agitations in various parts of the country from November 5 to 15, during which it would take out protests to highlight the failures of the BJP-led government.

"Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters.

"We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the central government on November 30 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to call it ''Bharat Bachao Rally'' because people are suffering," he said.

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organisations, department heads, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders on Saturday.

"The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme... against the central government's anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers distress, huge unemployment and other issues," Mr Venugopal said.

