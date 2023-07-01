Congress To Discuss Civil Code Today Ahead Of Parliamentary Panel Meet

The meeting will be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence. (File)

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting today ahead of a discussion by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday.

The meeting which is scheduled to take place at former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, is meant to discuss what stand it should take in discussion on the UCC.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has called a meeting on the UCC on July 3 during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting.

"Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 03.00 PM on Monday, July 3, 2023," read a release on the committee's agenda.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that the UCC was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi said.

The statement triggered a nationwide debate as several opposition leaders have accused PM Modi of raising the UCC issue for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections. Congress leaders accused PM Modi of using the UCC issue as a diversion tactic from real problems like inflation, unemployment and the situation in Manipur.

Congress leader KC Venugopal asserted that PM Modi rarely addresses incidents like the violence in Manipur and urged him to address concerns regarding poverty, inflation, and unemployment before focusing on other matters.

Similarly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "As far as Uniform Civil Code is concerned, Prime Minister Nehru said 'desirable thing to have UCC' but we have to take everyone along. You can not forget any society in any country."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on the UCC, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised concerns about the impact of its implementation on tribal culture and traditions.

During a media interaction in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday, CM Baghel questioned why the focus is solely on Hindu-Muslim dynamics and urged for consideration of the tribal population in the state.

Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants political mileage by talking about the Uniform Civil Code adding that it is a deliberate attempt to divide society on communal lines.

In BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20, and continue till August 11.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Mr Joshi said in a tweet.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. "I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the Union minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session. Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)