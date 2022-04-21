Congress Team In Delhi's Jahangirpuri Today After Violence, Demolitions

Supreme Court has ordered to maintain "status-quo" on the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri (File)

A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil will visit the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday, where the demolition drive was carried out by the civic body, a day before.

"Jehangirpur demolition without notice/procedure is entirely illegal. It is clear in the judgment 'AJAY MAKEN vs UNION OF INDIA'....Tomorrow morning, along with other senior leaders, I will visit the site Sorry for not being there today," tweeted Mr Maken yesterday.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive unconstitutional.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday and called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused BJP of vigilante justice.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said India doesn't need 'bulldozer politics', it needs a politics that can accept the Constitution, the rule of law and the democracy.

The Supreme Court has ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

The NDMC had on Wednesday scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal constructions in the Jahangirpuri area were to be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Days earlier, communal clashes had broken out in the locality during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.