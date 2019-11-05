Congress Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah Over WhatsApp Snooping Row

WhatsApp had informed the government in September that 121 Indian users were targeted by Israeli spyware

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should provide "answers" about alleged hacking of mobile phones of political leaders, journalists and activists in the country, the Congress said on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those who were informed by messaging app WhatsApp recently that their phones had been hacked for snooping purposes by a spyware, the Congress had claimed earlier.

"The government has no answers on snooping. WhatsApp, in its affidavit in a US court has said that Israeli company NSO hacked phones of people including many in India," said party spokesperson Pawan Khera at a press conference.

"NSO told the court that it provides services only to government agencies. However, Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad does not have the answer as to which government agency used the services of NSO," he said.

"Hence, we demand prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah provide answers on this, (as) may be Ravi Shankar Prasad does not know about it," Mr Khera said.

"The government should come clean on whose phones were tapped'', he added, claiming that even BJP leaders could be among those who were targeted.

WhatsApp had informed the government in September that 121 Indian users were targeted by the Israeli spyware Pegasus, but IT ministry contended that the information provided was inadequate.

