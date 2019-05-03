'Congress Sulking After Masood Azhar Declared Global Terrorist': PM Modi

PM Modi dubbed blacklisting of Masood Azhar as global terrorists a third strike against Pak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress and said it was sulking after Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was named a global terrorist by the United Nations (UN) because the development took place during his government's tenure.

He described the United Nations decision as a third strike against Pakistan.

"A few days back Masood Azhar was branded as an international terrorist. The Congress has questioned the timing of the declaration (by the United Nations). Was this decision taken by the BJP or by my Cabinet? Should the UN have asked Congress before the declaration? Should they have asked Madam Ji (an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi)," PM Modi said at an election rally in Rajasthan.

"Congress is sulking because they think how the Chaiwala can do what they could not do then," he said.

Congress, while welcoming the UN decision, had expressed disappointment that the listing resolution does not mention Pulwama terror attack and Jammu and Kashmir while recounting Masood Azhar's role in terror activities.

The Prime Minister urged the people to hand a handkerchief to the Congress leaders if they come to seek votes. "If Congress people come for a vote, give them a small piece of a handkerchief to wipe their tears," he said.

PM Modi dubbed the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as the third strike against Pakistan after the surgical strikes in 2016 and the February airstrikes.

"This terrorist now would not be able to enjoy privilege in Pakistan. This is the third strike. The arrogance of Pakistan has been shattered," PM Modi told the cheering gathering.

He alleged that Congress governments could not conduct the Indian Premier League or IPL tournament in India twice in the past during general elections citing lack of security forces and patted himself on his back for his government making it happen during the current elections.

"IPL did not take place in 2008 and 2014. That government was in fear and did not have the courage to conduct it in India. They said since election and IPL were scheduled to happen at the same time, IPL would be conducted out of India. But now, despite the elections, we are able to conduct the IPL within the country," the Prime Minister said.

He also alleged that the Rahul Gandhi-led party has an issue with him getting various awards from different countries of the world.

"Congress has an issue that Modi is getting awards from various countries. Congress thinks Modi is working for himself. Congress cannot think beyond self-interest," he said.

PM Modi claimed that terrorist activities were a matter of daily business in the previous Congress-led government and took credit for putting an end to it.

He said, "When Congress was in power, terror activities were regular. Now terrorist cannot attack forces and the civilians."

The PM said there was such a huge difference between the Congress and BJP that the two parties cannot be compared.

Cautioning Pakistan against using terrorists against India, PM Modi said, "If they will fire bullets, Modi will retaliate with shells."

Referring to the AugustaWestland chopper deal, he said, "In the helicopter scam "Michel Mama" was brought by Modi. Congress thinks it is for selfish motives. If India has the capability to put pressure on the world, then should not the people of the county be happy?" PM Modi asked.

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Voting on 13 parliamentary constituencies took place on the fourth phase on April 29. Rest 12 seats will vote on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

