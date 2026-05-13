Congress' Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital In Gurugram

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram (erstwhile Gurgaon) for some medical tests. This is the third time the 79-year-old Rajya Sabha MP has been hospitalised since January this year.

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram this morning for a minor surgical procedure. She is currently undergoing medical examinations.

Earlier in March, she was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after she developed high fever. Investigation revealed a systemic infection for which she was treated with antibiotics.

Gandhi remained under observation at the hospital for a couple of days as a precautionary measure.

Before this, she was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up and kept under observation of a chest physician.

She has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source had told PTI.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.