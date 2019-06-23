Congress Slams UP Government Over Alleged Atrocities Against Women, Girls

Randeep Surjewala claimed the UP government is sitting like "Dhritrashtra with a blindfold".

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged atrocities against women and girls, claiming that a "jungle raj-like eclipse" has been cast over law and order in the state.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that under the Yogi Adityanath rule, the trend of atrocities against women and innocent girls continues.

"Under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh, jungle raj-like eclipse has been cast over law and order," he tweeted in Hindi, tagging a media report on the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in Aligarh.

"Let alone getting justice for the victims, the UP government is sitting like Dhritrashtra with a blindfold," he said.

Mr Surjewala also slammed the UP government over the killing of a Dalit girl in Unnao and alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

"The Ajay Singh Bisht rule has become synonymous with Dalit atrocities and heinous crimes," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader termed as "very shameful" the rape and killing of a minor girl, he said.

"The law and order situation has collapsed due to the incidents in Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur," Mr Surjewala said, referring to recent crimes in the state.

"Is this jungle raj or not," he asked.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, when she was sleeping with her family members outside their house, and later killed in a village in Unnao on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police said whether the girl, belonging to the Dalit community, was raped or not would be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

Mr Surjewala's attack comes days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had cited several reports of killings and rapes in Uttar Pradesh, saying innocents were being subjected to cruelty, but the government was not concerned.

"In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being subjected to cruelty. Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear", but the UP government is not concerned," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had said.