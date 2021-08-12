Congress Says Twitter Account Locked: 'Modi Ji, Just How Afraid Are You?'

The official Twitter handle of the Congress has been locked, the party said Thursday in an Instagram post, amid growing controversy over the social media platform's "selective" action against Rahul Gandhi and five others for posting photographs that show Mr Gandhi interacting with the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi last week.

That post led to a notice from the NCPCR, or National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which directed Twitter to delete the post, as mandated by law, for violating a minor's privacy.

This morning's Instagram post contained a screenshot of the Congress' account and a message from Twitter that said it had been locked because it "violated Twitter rules" regarding publishing or posting other people's private information without their express authorisation and permission".

"Modiji, just how afraid are you? Reminder: The Congress party fought for our nation's independence, equipped only with truth, non-violence & the will of the people. We won then, we'll win again," the Congress declared in its post.

Late Wednesday, hours after Twitter told the Delhi High Court it had deleted the offending tweet and locked Mr Gandhi's account, the party claimed that accounts of five other Congress leaders, including senior spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, were also locked.

The rush of action against the Congress and its leaders triggered a furious response from those whose accounts are still active.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged that Twitter was acting to comply with the law, but warned "automatically locking accounts is an extreme step... stifles freedom of expression".

Mr Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary IT panel, also pointed that "expeditious action" is more urgently required against the perpetrators of the horrific crime rather than Mr Gandhi.

"... outrage of the rape, murder and hasty cremation of a nine-year-old Dalit girl shocked the nation's conscience. It demands expeditious action, not against Rahul Gandhi for a technical violation of law, but against those who were complicit in this human tragedy," he tweeted.

"I understand Twitter's position that it has no choice but block accounts that violate Indian law and Twitter policy. While the law is what it is, policy can be reviewed. Automatically locking accounts is an extreme step that stifles the freedom of expression of Indian citizens," he added.

Action taken against a prominent Opposition leader raises obvious concerns of selectivity&bias. I urge @Twitter to restore @RahulGandhi's account, review the policy of automatic suspensions & show more sensitivity to public concerns. Focus on what happened to the girl, not a pic! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2021

Mr Tharoor also pointed out "double standards" in Twitter's response to Mr Gandhi's tweet, citing an unnamed BJP national spokesperson who posted photos of the young woman allegedly gangraped and murdered in UP's Hathras in September last year.

"Twitter did not lock his account. Scheduled Caste Commission posted a pic of the (Delhi) victim's family 2 Aug; no action... Action taken against a prominent Opposition leader raises obvious concerns of selectivity and bias," he concluded.