BJP's Vote Share Slumps, Congress, Samajwadi Party Score Better Than 2019

Congress and the Samajwadi party garnered more votes compared to what they did in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP's vote share suffered a decline this time while the Congress and the Samajwadi party garnered more votes compared to what they did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to the latest Election Commission data on Tuesday.

The BJP, which contested more seats this time than in 2019 but is likely to fall short of the magic figure of 272, garnered 36.57 per cent of the total votes polled, a drop of around 0.73 percentage points as of 12.15 am.

On the other hand, the Congress' vote share increased by 1.74 percentage points to reach 21.20 per cent and it was also reflected in its seat tally. The party's vote share was 19.46 per cent in 2019.

The INDIA bloc has successfully put up a spirited fight with the Congress set to win 99 seats, close to double of its 2019 tally.

The main opposition party saw its electoral fortunes improve in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the key north Indian state where its ally the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party almost doubled its vote share to 4.59 per cent from 2.55 per cent in 2019.

Janata Dal (United) saw a marginal dip in its vote share as it bagged 1.25 per cent votes compared to 1.45 per cent in 2019.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress saw its vote share increase from 4.06 per cent in the 2019 elections to 4.37 per cent this time. On the other hand, the vote share of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) reduced by 1.58 percentage points to settle at 2.04 per cent.

The AAP's vote share was 0.44 per cent in 2019 which increased to 1.11 per cent this time.

Among the southern state parties, DMK's vote share dropped from 2.34 per cent in 2019 to 1.82 per cent as of 12.15 am. The BJP's Andhra Pradesh ally TDP saw its vote share decrease marginally to 1.98 per cent from 2.04 per cent five years ago.

The vote share of the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh also reduced to 2.06 per cent from 2.53 per cent in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)