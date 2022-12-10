Congress's Sukhvinder Sukhu To Be Named Himachal Chief Minister: Sources

Congress's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be appointed Himachal Chief Minister, sources said

The Congress's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who headed the party's campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, will be appointed the next Chief Minister, sources said today. Mr Sukhu, 58, is an MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district. He is likely to take oath tomorrow.

Mr Sukhu, a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, is also a four-time MLA and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He, however, did not have a smooth working relationship with six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who died in July last year.

Until now, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly Mukesh Agnihotri had been angling for the Chief Minister's post.

Vastly different in origin from the ex-royal Virbhadra Singh, Mr Sukhu, as an activist at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla, led the National Students' Union of India's state unit in the late 1980s.

Earlier this evening, after it came to be known that Pratibha Singh will not be the Chief Minister, her supporters protested at the hotel where the party's central observers are staying. They stopped the car of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, one of the central observers, yesterday before the party's crucial meeting and asserted their support for Pratibha Singh.

Pratibha Singh had staked her claim to the job with a sharp reminder for the leadership in Delhi. She said the elections were fought and won in the name of Virbhadra Singh and it would be "a disaster" to sideline his family.

But she doesn't have popular support among the party's newly-elected 40 MLAs, which is why she has been dropped from the contest, sources said.

In a meeting of the Congress high command on Friday, MLAs had allowed the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will also be the next chief minister.

The Congress came to power after defeating the BJP in the assembly election by winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.