Who Is Sukhvinder Sukhu, Himachal's Chief Minister To-Be: 5 Points

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a third-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, is a lawyer by education and emerged through the ranks from the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI).

Vastly different in origins from the ex-royal Virbhadra Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as an activist at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, led the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s.

Graduating to a full-time political career, he was president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s.

Though from another district in another region of the state, he won the municipal election twice in Shimla, and was then made secretary of the state unit in 2008, eventually getting to the top of the state unit.