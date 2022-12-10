Who Is Sukhvinder Sukhu, Himachal's Chief Minister To-Be: 5 Points

On the Chief Minister's chair, Sukhvinder Sukhu had been less forthright than Pratibha Singh, and simply stuck to the "high command will decide" line.

New Delhi: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was today announced the Chief Minister-designate of Himachal Pradesh, following high drama from Pratibha Singh's supporters in Shimla. He is likely to take oath tomorrow.

Here's your 5-point guide on the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-Designate:

  1. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a third-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, is a lawyer by education and emerged through the ranks from the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI). 

  2. Vastly different in origins from the ex-royal Virbhadra Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as an activist at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, led the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s.

  3. Graduating to a full-time political career, he was president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s.

  4. Though from another district in another region of the state, he won the municipal election twice in Shimla, and was then made secretary of the state unit in 2008, eventually getting to the top of the state unit.

  5. He was replaced as state unit chief in 2019 by Kuldeep Rathore reportedly in a compromise against factionalism.



