Congress Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates For Assam Polls

The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 23 party candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. It has also left 15 seats for its alliance partners in the northeastern state, where assembly elections are slated in April.

With this, the party has released the names of 65 candidates for the 126-member assembly in the state.

In the second list of candidates, released by Congress general secretary Organisation, K C Venugopal, Nurul Islam will contest from Srijangram seat, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria, Devid Phukan from Tinsukia and Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong.

The Congress has set aside the Assembly constituencies of Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, among others, for the alliance partners.

The Congress released on March 3 its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, fielding state party chief Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat seat.

Taking a lead in announcing the names of its candidates even before the declaration of the polls, the party said Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, will contest the election from the Nazira constituency.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ripun Bora has been fielded from the Barchalla constituency.

The Congress has been out of power in the northeastern state since 2016.

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