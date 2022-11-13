Congress Releases List Of 250 Candidates For Delhi Civic Body Elections

Congress released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, party officials said.

The 250-ward MCD goes to election on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said on Twitter, "I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors," while attaching the list of the candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)