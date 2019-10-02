Congress Rae Bareli MLA Skips Priyanka Gandhi March, Attends UP Assembly

Aditi Singh is an MLA from UP's Rae Bareli district (File photo)

A Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh, today attended a special UP assembly session on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, despite a joint opposition boycott of the same.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from UP's Rae Bareli district, which is Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat. Aditi's father Akhilesh Singh was a strongman and close to the Gandhi family.

Aditi Singh is herself known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, but despite the Congress general secretary's presence in Lucknow today for a march, Aditi Singh did not participate and instead went to the UP assembly session.

Sources say this may be an indication that Aditi Singh is set to cross over to the BJP soon, though she denies it on record.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has five assembly segments of which two are currently with the Congress, two with the BJP and one with Samajwadi Party.

The BJP candidate who fought the Lok Sabha polls against Sonia Gandhi, is Dinesh Singh - the brother of the Congress MLA from the Harchandpur seat in Rae Bareli.

Dinesh Singh joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls and though his brother remains with the Congress officially, many say it's just a token presence.

If Aditi Singh were to switch over it will mean a big jolt to the Congress. Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in Rae Bareli dropped this election and her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the election from the neighbouring Amethi seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani.

Rae Bareli is the Congress's only Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

