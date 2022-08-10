'Pointless Issue Over Black Clothes': Congress On PM's 'Black Magic' Remark

PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for its black clothes protest. (FILE)

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "kala jadu" remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems but "jumlajeevi" keeps saying just anything.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes.

"They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Mr Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

ये काला धन लाने के लिए तो कुछ कर नहीं पाए, अब काले कपड़ों को लेकर बेमतलब का मुद्दा बना रहे हैं।



देश चाहता है कि प्रधानमंत्री उनकी समस्याओं पर बात करें लेकिन जुमला जीवी कुछ भी बोलते रहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/YZNN8TCrCs — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 10, 2022

Addressing a function in Panipat to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black clothes on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in "black magic" will never be able to win the trust of people again.

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," PM Modi said.

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.

