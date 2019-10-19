Congress Moves Poll Panel Over 'Intimidation Of Voters' In Haryana

Assembly polls will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21

The Congress moved the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, alleging criminal intimidation of voters in some Assembly constituencies of poll-bound Haryana.

A Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Kapil Sibal, submitted a memorandum to the EC as a follow-up to its earlier plea alleging criminal intimidation of voters in Kaithal, where the party has fielded its chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, in the October 21 polls.

The opposition party alleged complete lack of action on the part of the local authorities in controlling the deteriorating on-the-ground situation in Kaithal and urged the poll panel to take steps.

"The elections in Maharashtra and Haryana have reached a decisive phase. We came to the EC to ensure a level-playing field in both the states," Mr Sibal said.

"Last time, we petitioned the EC regarding complaints about anti-social elements trying to influence voters in Haryana's Kaithal," he added.

The Congress had petitioned the EC, alleging that the situation in Kaithal was very serious as the members of a certain gang were freely roaming around and threatening voters and that the environment was being vitiated, Mr Sibal said.

"We fear that selective polling booths, the numbers of which we have given to the EC, must be protected and the EC has assured us that it will not allow anything like that to happen and if extra CPMF (Central Paramilitary Forces) is required, then they will try and arrange to secure the sensitive booths. We also mentioned areas like Gohana, Garhi, Sampla and Adampur and, of course, Kaithal the other day," he added.

The EC has assured the Congress that it is taking care of the situation, officials are in touch with the administration as well as the observers and that all steps will be taken to ensure that the election is conducted in a free-and-fair atmosphere.

Assembly polls will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

