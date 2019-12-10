Congress MLAs Wear Onion Garlands At Himachal Assembly In Protest

Congress members raised slogans to protest price hike

Congress legislators wore garlands of onions during the Question Hour on the second day of the ongoing winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the high prices.

Wearing onion garlands, Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri trooped into the Well. They held banners and raised slogans against the price rise. A few minutes later, they walked out from the House.

Congress members raised slogans such as "Bhajpa Ka Dekho Khel, Mehanga Pyaz, Mehanga Tel," "Ye Mehangi Kaha Se Aayi, Bhajpa Laayi-Bhajpa Layi" to target the BJP government over price hike issue.

Speaker Rajiv Bindal warned the Congress legislators not to carry banners and wear garlands in the Assembly. He told them their action was against set rules.

However, the Congress MLAs kept raising slogans as the proceedings of the Question Hour continued.

A few minutes later, they staged a walkout from the Assembly at 11.35 am.