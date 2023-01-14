Congress, Left Parties In Tripura Begin Formal Talks For Seat Adjustment

Congress leaders met Jitendra Chowdhury, the CPI-M Tripura State Secretary. (File)

Inching closer to a possible seat adjustment, the CPI-M and the Congress on last night initiated a formal dialogue for seat adjustments and fighting the upcoming Tripura elections together.

Congress AICC Tripura in-charge Ajay Kumar accompanied by state party General Secretary Prashanta Bhattacharjee visited CPI-M Tripura state headquarters in Agartala last night and held a meeting with the Left leaders led by CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, also a former Tripura Minister.

After the meeting Mr Kumar said that the Congress has been urging all the anti BJP parties to come together to defeat the saffron party in the assembly polls in Tripura.

"Tripura needs jobs and freedom from fear and violence. BJP must be ousted from power," he told the media.

Mr Chowdhury, also a CPI-M Central Committee member, without disclosing the details of the meeting with the Congress leaders said that the process for the seat adjustment just started and more such meetings would be held to finalise the seat adjustments between the two parties.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that his party is ready to make seat adjustments with Congress and the tribal based party TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) to defeat the ruling BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls in Tripura.