Manik Saha Chosen Tripura Chief Minister Again In Meeting Of BJP MLAs

Manik Saha will continue as the Chief Minister of Tripura. His name was announced for another term after a meeting of the newly-elected members of the ruling BJP in the state this evening. Mr Saha's party BJP and its ally IPFT returned to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Minister and the new council of ministers would be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda would attend the event.

The 70-year-old, who was given the top job in the state last year in a brand renewal exercise, had earlier said the new Tripura government would work to make 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura'.

Even though the coalition of the BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) returned to power for a second time, it was well short of the "tsunami" predicted by Manik Saha. Both parties secured fewer seats when compared to their performance in 2018, when they scored 36 seats.

Manik Saha, who won the elections from Town Bardowali Assembly constituency, claimed the party's performance in Tripura was on expected lines. "BJP's victory was expected… We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has increased now. We will walk in the direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows us," he said.