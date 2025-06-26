BJP Protests At Tripura Congress MLA Residence Over "Urinate" Remarks

A group of BJP activists stormed the premises of the MLA hostel in the Radhanagar area in Agartala on Wednesday over the Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's controversial remarks against the tribal community.

The BJP's Janajati Morcha, backed by hundreds of supporters, forcibly entered Congress leader Mr Barman's residence by breaking open the lock, demanding his apology and immediate resignation.

Following the incident, the senior police officials, including SP West Dr Kiran Kumar, rushed to the spot and claimed the situation was under control, although the protestors managed to damage property and breach security barriers.

The BJP tribal leader and state general secretary Bipin Debbarma, who led the protest, alleged that Mr Barman had made derogatory remarks, stating that "BJP leaders urinate on tribals"-a comment that triggered widespread outrage among the tribal community and BJP leaders in the state.

"Such language is unconstitutional and demeaning. As a sitting MLA and senior leader, he should resign immediately for attacking the dignity of Indigenous people," the BJP leader stated while terming the Congress leader's remark against the tribal community as deeply insulting.

The incident has sparked controversy, escalating political tensions in Tripura, with tribal sentiments at the center of an unfolding storm.