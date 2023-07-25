Trinamool's Tripura Chief Quits Party Months After Switching From Congress

Pijush Kanti Biswas was the Congress's Tripura chief before he joined the TMC (File/Twitter)

In a major setback to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, the party's state chief, Pijush Kanti Biswas, stepped down from the post and the primary membership of the party.

Mr Biswas announced his decision in a letter to TMC chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A prominent political figure in Tripura and a senior advocate, Pijush Biswas was the chief of the Congress's state unit before jumping ship to the TMC in December, months before the state election.

The resignation will cause a significant dent in the party's plans of bolstering its presence in the state.