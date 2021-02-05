Congress-Led UDF Using Sabarimala As Part Of Election Propaganda: Kerala Chief Minister

UDF think that they can garner the votes in the name of Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Hitting out at the Congress-led United Democratic Front, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said it has been recently raking up the Sabarimala issue, which is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, because of the coming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also said the state government will take an appropriate decision after holding discussions with all sections of society on Sabarimala after the top court finalises the matter.

"The Congress is now using Sabarimala as part of their election propaganda. In the recent local body polls too, the UDF had tried to bring up the matter but the people had given a befitting reply. Now, the UDF think that they can garner the votes in the name of Sabarimala," Mr Vijayan told reporters.

He was responding to questions about the UDF campaigning against the state government in the Sabarimala issue.

The Congress had recently asked Vijayan to seek legal remedies to "heal the wounds" created in society due to its alleged hasty decision to implement the top court verdict of September 2018 allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

The southern state had witnessed protests by right wing and BJP workers against allowing women in the banned 10-50 age group being allowed in the shrine.

"The Supreme Court had earlier issued the verdict. Now the court has decided to review it. ...we need to intervene only after the final decision. We will hold discussions with all sections of society and take necessary steps accordingly," Mr Vijayan said.

Congress leader KC Venugopal has questioned the state government whether it was ready to enact a legislation against the Supreme Court verdict in the matter.