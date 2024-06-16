Congress Leader Requests Shah Rukh Khan To Meet His Unwell Mentor

Szarita Laitphlang has also shared a clip from the Shah Rukh Khan's show

Congress Leader Szarita Laitphlang has shared a video message for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on X - formerly known as Twitter. Szarita Laitphlang has requested Shah Rukh Khan to meet her mentor Eric S D'Souza who is unwell.

In her video message, Ms Laitphlang said, “Hi Shah Rukh [Khan], I am in Goa, just came to visit brother Eric S D'Souza. I know you have been busy with your shooting schedule and other engagements. It is a request that if you can kindly spare a few minutes to come and visit him. Mumbai is not very far from Goa. It is just an hour's flight...His health is really deteriorating, and he can't speak anymore.”

She continued, “It seems most of the sisters actually joke with him that ‘Are you actually waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to come?' So it would be really great if you could spare a few minutes and pay Brother Eric S D'Souza a visit. He has played an important role in your life and in fact in most of our lives.”

Ms Laitphlang also shared a moving note along with her video. It read, “This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to Shah Rukh Khan to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S D'Souza. Each day, Brother's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment. Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the possibility of bringing solace to his ailing heart.”

She added, “DASU has left an indelible mark on all of our lives, shaping us into who we are today through his unwavering commitment to instilling values. Your visit would mean the world to him, a beacon of hope in his darkest hours. #asksrk .”

This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S D'Souza. Each day, Brother 's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment. Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the… pic.twitter.com/9HaCjp5gLv — Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग (@szarita) June 14, 2024

Szarita Laitphlang has also shared a clip from the Shah Rukh Khan special episode from 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'. The popular talk show was hosted by actor Farooq Sheikh.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sharing a warm hug with Eric S D'Souza. The actor can be heard saying, “I speak for all of us, the C-gang (his childhood friends) and everyone who is educated in St. Columba's School or elsewhere where he is teaching that honesty to God that if there is anyone else on this earth if I think after my parents and look up to is Brother D'Souza.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.