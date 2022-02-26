They Have CBI, Cops, But What Matters Is Truth: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre

Rahul Gandhi visited the Dwarkadhish temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Krishna.

Targeting the BJP-led Union government over the use of central agencies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it has CBI, ED, police and goons, but what ultimately matters is truth, which Gujarat has taught the people of the country.

"They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple," Mr Gandhi said while addressing the Congress workers here on the second day of the Chintan Shivir organised by the state unit of the party.

"Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat, more than it has harmed Congress," he said.

Mr Gandhi is in the city to take part in the state Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, a brainstorming session organised to chalk out a detailed strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.

Before coming to the venue, he visited the Dwarkadhish temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Krishna.