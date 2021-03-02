'Absolutely, It Was A Mistake': Rahul Gandhi On Emergency

The Congress party at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework: Rahul Gandhi (File)

The Emergency - imposed by the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi over 21 months from 1975 to '77 - was a "mistake" and what happened in that period was "wrong", Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday in a conversation with renowned economist Kaushik Basu.

Mr Gandhi also said that the Emergency period - during which time constitutional rights and civil liberties were suspended, the media was severely restricted and many opposition leaders were jailed, was "fundamentally different from the current scenario".

"I think that was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother (Mrs Gandhi) said as much. (But) the Congress at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework... frankly, it does not even have that capability," Mr Gandhi told Mr Basu.

"Our (the Congress') design does not allow us (to do that)," he stressed during his virtual interaction with Mr Basu.

LIVE: My interaction with Prof Kaushik Basu @Cornell University https://t.co/GfErZtSpW2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2021

The ruling BJP - whose leaders were among those jailed during the Emergency - has frequently attacked the Congress on this subject, particularly when faced with accusations it too is curtailing freedom of speech and the right to dissent, and bullying the media into submission.

In June last year Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress and Gandhis in series of tweets, saying "one family's greed for power" turned the nation into a "prison" overnight.

"The press, courts, free speech... all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden," Mr Shah tweeted.

However, Mr Gandhi said Tuesday that there was a "fundamental difference" between what happened between 1975 and 1977, and what is happening today - that is, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor is filling institutions with its people.

"So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said.

Mr Gandhi recalled a conversation with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath - before his government was overthrown. Kamal Nath told him, Mr Gandhi said, that senior bureaucrats in his government would not follow his orders as they claimed allegiance to the RSS.

"So, it is fundamentally different what is going on," Rahul Gandhi said.

In December last year the Supreme Court said it would examine whether the Emergency could be declared "wholly unconstitutional" after so many years. The centre was asked to respond to this issue, following a petition filed by a 94-year-old woman.

With input from PTI