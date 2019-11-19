Congress Leader 'Threatened To Kill Me': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA

Birendra Raghuvanshi says he was threatened over the naming of a medical college in the region.

BJP MLA from Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh, Birendra Raghuvanshi, has demanded protection after alleging that during a debate, a cabinet minister in the state government had threatened to kill him.

The BJP leader said that Congress leader Pradhuman Singh Tomar threatened him over the naming of a medical college in the region.

The dispute arose during the district planning committee held in the assembly room of the Collectorate office, he claimed.

"During the course of the meeting, I opposed the proposal of naming the medical college after Madhavrao Scindia. Instead, I suggested that it be named after Mahatma Gandhi as the whole country was celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. I also pointed out that there are three colleges named after Scindia. This led to heated debate, with the minister, during the course of which Pradhuman Singh Tomar threatened to kill me," Mr Raghuvanshi said.

Mr Raghuvanshi asked the Madhya Pradesh government to provide him with protection.

However, Mr Tomar, the minister in charge for Shivpuri, refuted all charges.

"No such altercation happened during the course of the meeting, the decision to name it after Madhavrao Scindia was taken with consensus," Mr Tomar said.

