Digvijaya Singh's 'Tongue Is His Enemy', Says BJP Leader Uma Bharti

Digvijaya Singh is knowledgeable and well-read, says Uma Bharti. (File)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is a knowledgeable and well-read person but "his tongue is his enemy" and therefore he could not carve out a "suitable place" for himself in his party, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said today.

Her comments came after Mr Singh donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Digvijayaji is knowledgeable and well-read. But he has no control over his statements. His tongue is his enemy. (That is why) He is a senior leader but has failed to carve out a suitable place in the Congress," Ms Bharti said.

She said Digvijaya Singh might have donated the amount out of "reverence".

Mr Singh, on Monday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the exclusion of "main Shankaracharyas of the Sanatan Dharma" in the Ram Temple trust, and had also enclosed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 as donation for the construction of the temple.