Former Chhattisgarh Minister Chanesh Ram Rathiya Dies Of COVID-19

Chanesh Rathiya was admitted to a hospital in Raigarh after testing positive. (Representational)

Veteran Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Chanesh Ram Rathiya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Raigarh early this morning, a health official said. He was 78.

"Chanesh Rathiya, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. He died at around 1 am," Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr SN Keshari said.

Chanesh Rathiya, a prominent tribal leader from north Chhattisgarh, was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1977 from Dharamjaigarh constituency in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. He subsequently won five more Assembly elections in a row from the same seat.

He served as animal husbandry minister in the Digvijay Singh led-Congress government in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh, and was the food and civil supplies minister in the Ajit Jogi government (2000-2003) after the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000.

His elder son Laljeet Singh Rathiya is currently a Congress legislator from Dharamjaigarh seat in Chhattisgarh.

The leader is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over Chanesh Rathiya's death. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former minister and prominent tribal leader Chanesh Ram Rathiya ji. He will always be remembered in Dharamjaigarh and the entire state for serving people," Mr Baghel tweeted.

