PM Modi Should Stop Misusing Armed Forces For Political Gains: Congress

The Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "misusing" the country's armed forces for political gains.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running away from "real issues" in the campaign for the April-May parliamentary election.

"Since 1947, India has achieved several milestones and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only PM who thinks the country's achievements are his individual achievement," he said.

"It is an insult for the armed forces of the country. It is the country's armed forces not any party's or prime minister's army, the prime minister should stop its misuse for political gains. Our jawans do not sacrifice their lives for votes and if the prime minister says that, then the world is mocking us for it...it does not suit him," he told reporters.

"We have a prime minister who does not believe in speaking the truth. Modi has made certain promises to the people of India and a betrayed nation is asking questions of his betrayal, non-performance, non-deliverance, non-creation of two crore jobs which has actually put a deep dark shadow on the future of our youth," Mr Sharma said.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha, PM Modi said, "India is now capable of doing chowkidari (keep a vigil) in space. But opposition parties are belittling the achievement. They also insulted the defence forces by doubting the air strike conducted inside Pakistan."

The Prime Minister also said people had to make up their mind before casting their votes as to whether they want a government which "strikes right inside terrorist camps or which bows its head and turns tail".

Noting that the country is still waiting for ''acche din'' promised by PM Modi in 2014 polls, Mr Sharma said the Congress party will not allow the prime minister to hijack the narratives by non-issues and let him play with people's emotions.

"We will keep on pulling him and reminding the voters of India of what he said and how he betrayed them and why has he not delivered. The country is asking for an account and this election will fix the accountability of the non-performance of Modi and BJP," he said.

The Congress leader said the prime minister is in the habit of making "tall claims and false claims".

"We challenge him to prove one claim right. He will never agree for a political debate, will he oblige the country for a genuine press conference and allow media to ask questions," he said.

