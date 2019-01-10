'Dream Merchant To Hollow Leader': Congress Lawmaker's Swipe At PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has proved to be a hollow leader, Congress lawmaker Mukul Wasnik said.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said on Thursday that if the Indian Constitution was facing any danger or challenge from anyone, it was from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the fifth phase of the Congress' ''Sangharsh Yatra'' in Vidarbha, he said, "I want to say that Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister by taking oath of the Indian Constitution. But today, if the Constitution is facing any danger or challenge from anyone, then it is from PM Modi," he said.

The Congress leader added that with the "Sangharsh Yatra", Congress will go to every town and village for the protection of the Constitution and said he was sure people would support them.

"We all remember that in 2014, he had come out as a 'dream merchant' promising every section of the society that their aspirations will be fulfilled. But five years down the line, Mukul Wasnik as none of the promises made by him have been fulfilled," he said.

"Whether it is concerning employment for young people, remunerative prices to farmers, security to women, strengthening of the economic situation and development of society in different parts of the country, he has failed every single promise. Therefore, people across various sections of the society are very annoyed," Mukul Wasnik said.

The Congress will highlight the failures of PM Modi's government during the 'Sangharsh Yatra', he added.

"In the recently-held elections in five states we have seen how people have responded in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgarh and Rajasthan, the states where the BJP was in power. They were hoping that they will get confidence again, but that has not happened," he said.