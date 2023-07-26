Congress, KCR Party Seek No Trust Vote Against Centre Amid Manipur Impasse

Congress has filed a no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi-led government in Lok Sabha amid parliament impasse over Manipur. The ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur have been a key reason for the continous logjam in both of Parliament since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

A seperate no-confidence motion has been filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the 'I.N.D.I.A' coalition.

Although the no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test, opposition parties argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the crucial matter even as the government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing repeated adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.