"Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace": PM Modi In Manipur. Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023 and urged all outfits to seek peace.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore from Churachandpur, which was one of the worst-affected areas in the violence that claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced, he said he wants to make Manipur "a symbol of peace and prosperity".

Here Are PM Modi's Top Quotes

-- The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur.

-- Peace is essential for development to take place in any place. In the past eleven years, many conflicts and disputes in the North East have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development.

Manipur is a vital pillar of India's progress. Addressing a programme during the launch of development initiatives in Churachandpur. https://t.co/1JENvDXOoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

-- I am satisfied that recently, in the Hills and Valleys, talks have started for agreements with different groups. This is a part of the efforts of the Government of India, in which work is being done to establish peace by giving importance to dialogue, respect and mutual understanding.

-- I will appeal to all the organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams, and ensure the future of their children.

-- I promise you today, I am with you, the Government of India is with you, and is with the people of Manipur.

-- The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. Our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses for the families who have become homeless.

-- I am well aware of the dreams and struggles of the tribal youth of Manipur. Various solutions are being worked on to address your concerns. The government is trying to strengthen the local bodies of governance, and adequate funds are also being arranged for their development.

-- This land of Manipur is a land of aspirations and courage. These hills... are nature's priceless gift, and at the same time, these hills are also a symbol of the continuous hard work of all of you people. I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur. Even in such heavy rain, you have come here in such large numbers, and I express my gratitude to you for this love.

-- The Government of India has been consistently striving to rapidly advance Manipur on the path of development. As part of this effort, I am here today among all of you. The projects that were inaugurated will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the tribal communities living in the hills.

-- Manipur shares a border with other nations, and connectivity here has always been a challenge. I understand the difficulties you face because of poor connectivity. That is why, since 2014, I have placed great emphasis on improving connectivity in Manipur. For this, the Government of India has worked on two levels. First, we have multiplied the budget for rail and road projects. Second, we have focused on extending roads from cities to villages.