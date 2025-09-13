"We Have To Take Manipur Forward On Path Of Peace": PM Modi In Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi peppered his speech in Manipur's Imphal, his first visit to the violence-hit state in two years, with development, listing out his government's various initiatives in the state.

The Prime Minister underlined that "our Imphal is the city of possibilities" and the 21st century belongs to the north-east.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May 2023 between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes. Over 250 people were killed in the violence. The violence had also displaced around 60,000 people who are still living in makeshift camps established by the government. Thousands of the state's residents are still unable to return home owing to ongoing tensions.

Longstanding tensions between the two groups revolve around competition for land and public jobs, with rights activists accusing local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.