After I.N.D.I.A Name, Opposition Front Gets A Bharat Tagline

Opposition parties met in Bengaluru for a two-day conclave that ended yesterday

A day after the Opposition front of 26 parties chose I.N.D.I.A as its name, Jeetega Bharat (India will win) has been finalised as the tagline of the coalition that aims to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

The final decision on the tagline was taken following detailed consultations late last night. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, now chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), had suggested that the Opposition alliance should have a Hindi tagline.

The name I.N.D.I.A - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -was finalised during the Opposition's two-day conclave in Bengaluru that ended yesterday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be a "Modi versus I.N.D.I.A" battle. "The fight is between NDA and I.N.D.I.A, Narendra Modi and I.N.D.I.A, his ideology and I.N.D.I.A. India always wins all fights," said Mr Gandhi.

As the Opposition went into a huddle in Bengaluru, the BJP held a parallel show of strength in Delhi with representatives from 39 parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition front, saying that alliances "built on negativity have never won". "When an alliance is dynastic and corrupt, the country will lose," he said. To counter the I.N.D.I.A name, the Prime Minister spoke of "Bharat" and said the NDA represents the poor and the backward classes.

The Opposition's move to create a tagline around "Bharat" appears to be an attempt to blunt the BJP's "Bharat vs India" line of attack.

The name I.N.D.I.A, Opposition leaders have said, was the result of extensive brainstorming.

Announcing the name, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader yesterday said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for the country, for the world... INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose."