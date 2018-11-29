Congress Is Gandhi-Nehru Family's Private Limited Company: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said it is the nature of Congress to spread the poison of caste and religion-based politics.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday termed the Congress a private limited company of the Gandhi-Nehru family in which party workers are "ashamed" of chanting slogans for the country.

He targeted the opposition party at a series of public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan, where he also talked tough on illegal migration from Bangladesh.

He said the BJP government will try to expel illegal migrants "one by one" and asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether he wanted "infiltrators" to remain in the country.

"The Congress is not a democratic party. It is a private limited firm of the Gandhi-Nehru family," he said addressing an election rally in Kotputli in Jaipur district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party president also addressed meetings in Karauli and Nadoti in Karauli district, and in Bassi near Jaipur.

Amit Shah referred to a reported incident in Bikaner where Congress workers chanting 'Bharat mata ki jai' were interrupted by 'Sonia Gandhi ki jai' slogans.

"They are ashamed of chanting slogans for the country. It is a matter of shame for the Congress," he said.

On illegal migration, Amit Shah said, "During the 10 years of the previous Congress government's rule at the Centre, there was no control on infiltration."

"Vote for Vasundhara Raje in 2018 in Rajasthan and for Narendra Modi in 2019," he said in Karauli.

"I assure you that the BJP government will work to throw out each and every intruder from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Assam to Gujarat, one by one," he added.

He highlighted the surgical strike conducted by the Army in Pakistan-held territory across the Line of Control.

Amit Shah said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan had implemented welfare schemes covering all sections of society.

He alleged it is in the character of the Congress to spread the poison of caste and religion-based politics while the BJP's motto is 'Sabka saath, sabka Vikas' (inclusive development).

Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to make the country proud across the globe.

Congress is daydreaming about coming back to power, he said, asking the party to look at its performance in elections since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan on December 7.