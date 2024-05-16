Congress Follows Mahatma Gandhi, Who Said 'Hey Ram' Before Dying: Priyanka Gandhi

Ms Gandhi has been canvassing every day in the Raebareli constituency.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who uttered "Hey Ram" before dying, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong in accusing it of being anti-religion.

"They accuse us of being against the Hindu religion. We follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideal who had chanted 'Hey Ram' before dying," she said, addressing a poll rally at 'Chaudah Mill roundabout,' about 20 km from the district headquarters.

She alleged that while the BJP claims to be a "champion of Hindu religion," the condition of the state-run cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh remains pitiable.

"They accuse us of being against religion for turning down invitations for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Just look at the condition of the cowsheds in UP where a video showed dogs eating the flesh of a dead cow," she said.

She said that during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, the party improved the condition of cowsheds and used to purchase cow dung to aid self-help groups running the cowsheds.

Priyanka Gandhi has been canvassing every day in the Raebareli constituency, where Rahul Gandhi has thrown in his hat, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi, who vacated the seat after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

The Congress leader highlighted the strong bond the Gandhi family has had with the constituency since the days of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"Bhaiya (Rahul Gandhi) will follow the tradition after winning the election," she said.

She accused the Modi government of trying to take credit for the free ration scheme by putting his photograph on papers related to it and said it was the Congress-led UPA government that brought the Right to Food Act.

The Congress leader also lambasted the BJP over frequent question paper leaks in UP and promised stringent laws to stop such leaks.

She promised GST on education would be done away with and the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the armed forces would be scrapped if her party comes to power at the Centre.

She said her party will restore the earlier method of permanent appointment with the provision of pension for Army personnel.

The Congress general secretary also spoke about creating a Rs 5,000-crore fund to help small entrepreneurs.

Voting in Raebareli is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20.

BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh to take on Rahul Gandhi. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has given a ticket to Thakur Prasad Yadav.

