Congress Feared Enemy Could Use Roads Made By Us Near Border: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of underestimating the valour of the armed forces and said its governments did not carry out development work in border areas, fearing the enemy could exploit the new roads to advance into the country.

He was addressing a BJP rally in Dausa, soon after a ceremony around a kilometre away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would accelerate the development of Rajasthan as well.

Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due this year-end, of lacking vision and hindering the state's development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

PM Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

He alleged previous Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas "because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us."

"The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in border areas in the last nine years.

Targeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading excerpts from previous year's Budget while presenting the state's 2023-24 Budget on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, "Anybody can make a mistake, but this shows the Congress has neither vision nor gravitas (wajan) and its plans and announcements remained just on paper." The PM's rally in Dausa in the politically significant eastern Rajasthan is being seen as a BJP move to strengthen the party's prospects in the region dominated by the Meena and Gurjar communities.

The BJP mobilised its supporters and workers from eastern Rajasthan for this rally. State BJP chief Satish Poonia visited Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur districts before the rally to ensure the event is well-attended.

In the 2018 assembly elections, most seats in eastern Rajasthan were won by the Congress. The BJP is looking to strengthen its base in the region.

Before addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of four projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore.

He said the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi sharply, and will bring new tourism and employment opportunities to the youths in Rajasthan.

PM Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. "Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment." Built at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

The PM said those who travel to Delhi for work can now come back to home in the evening after finishing their task. The PM said that rural 'haats' are being developed around the expressway where local artisans can sell their article.

He said the expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities like Jaipur and Ajmer.

Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the new infrastructure project will attract more people, the prime minister said.

He said some people mocked Rajasthan by calling it a 'Bimaru' state, but now the BJP is making it the strongest pillar of developed India. The BJP has to be brought to power in Rajasthan if the state's culture and pride are to be saved, he said.

Rajasthan needs freedom from uncertainty and it needs a stable and growth-oriented government, he said, adding law and order situation in the state under the Congress rule is deteriorating day by day.

Prime Minister Modi said a major thrust has been given to infrastructure development by his government which is also benefiting Rajasthan. "Modern infrastructure is required in the country, therefore, the government of India has been spending huge money on roads, rail, construction of houses for the poor, and in providing electricity and water to every household." "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for nation, and we are making a 'Samarth Bharat' (able India) while following it," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted other achievements of his government and said the government is moving ahead with the mantra of 'Virasat bhi Vikas bhi' (achieving development while conserving the country's heritage).

He said the government has given priority to the underprivileged, poor, tribal, and nomadic people, and also provided reservations to the poor and the OBC in government jobs and education.

The government is focused on implementing the use of native languages in courses like medical and engineering so that no student from the tribal community or backward areas suffers, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said grains like millet were looked down upon by being called coarse grains, but his government has given it a "new identity". "Now, we have given a new name to it, now this food will be known as 'Shri Anna' and will reach the world".

The prime minister said the families of veterans are now getting the benefit of One Rank One Pension. "We have also named islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra winners." Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present on the stage during the inauguration function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the inauguration programme through a video link.

Gehlot urged the PM to take a decision on declaring the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national project, and address the water issue in 13 Eastern Rajasthan districts.

PM Modi said the Centre is committed to improving drinking and irrigation water supplies in the 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. He also said a draft of a major project combining the ECRP and old Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link in Madhya Pradesh has been prepared.

Earlier the Prime Minister's Office said the new stretch will reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three-and-a-half-hours.

The PMO said once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

