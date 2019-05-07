Congress Dumps 'Proof' Of Loan Waiver Outside Shivraj Singh Chouhan's House

Congress' Suresh Pachouri and other party leaders dump documents outside Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Pachouri today dumped bundles of documents at the residence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as "proof" that his party has waived off loans of 21 lakh farmers after coming to power in the state in December last year.

However, Mr Chouhan refuted the Congress' claims, dubbing it as a "bundle of lies".

Former Union minister Mr Pachouri along with state minister PC Sharma and other Congress leaders brought cartons of documents in two vehicles. They then put the cartons on their heads and walked to

the former chief minister's official residence where they dumped the documents.

The Congress claimed that these documents proved that the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh has acted on the party's pre-poll promise of waiving off farm loans.

After the Congress leaders left, the former chief minister rejected the documentary evidence, terming it a "bundle of lies".

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress government was supposed to pay Rs 48,000 crore to farmers, but out of it, it has paid only Rs 13,000 crore to them so far.

"Before the Assembly polls last year, they promised to waive the farm loans in just 10 days after coming to power. The Congress has betrayed the poor farmers," he alleged.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said his party was waiving off farmers' loans in right earnest and that the work to write off debts was put on hold due to the model code of

conduct in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Chouhan has been accusing the ruling Congress in the state of going back on it promise of waiving off farm loans.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.