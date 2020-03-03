BJP Trying To Buy Congress MLAs In Madhya Pradesh, Claims Digvijaya Singh

Congress's Digvijaya Singh hit out the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to bribe the MLAs of his party in Madhya Pradesh to destabilise the Kamal Nath government.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and another senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra have been trying to "lure the Congress's legislators by offering Rs 25-35 crore", the 73-year-old Congress leader claimed.

"I want to warn the BJP that this (Madhya Pradesh) is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh is for sale," he said, launching a scathing attack on the BJP.

"I have never made any allegations. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra both had a dispute over who will become the chief minister. But now it has been decided that one would be chief minister, other the deputy chief minister. To fulfill their dreams, both have together been approaching the MLAs. This would not be tolerated," Mr Singh, two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, added.

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chauhan hinted at internal strife within the Congress. "Digvijay Singh specializes in spreading lies. They have to justify their presence (within the party), threaten and bully someone," he said.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said that Mr Singh is just trying to pressurize the Congress leadership for Rajya Sabha membership.

Last year, in July, Gopal Bhargava, had attacked the Kamal Nath government in the state assembly, saying: "One order from the top and your government won't survive."

"Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If there is an order from our top leadership, your government won't survive even 24 hours," he had said on July 24.

Five hours later, during the discussion on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the state Assembly, Kamal Nath government got 122 votes in favor, seven more than majority in 231-member state assembly.

Two BJP MLAs had voted in favour of the Congress government. The state assembly has 228 members presently; two seats were vacated after death of respective legislators.

The Congress has strength of 114, BJP 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly. There are four independents in the Vidhan Sabha.



