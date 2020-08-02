Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Is 'Stable', Discharged From Delhi Hospital

Sonia Gandhi was admitted on July 30 at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Thursday evening at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was discharged at 1 pm on Sunday.

Her condition is stable, according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," the health bulletin of the hospital stated.

On Friday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that she was admitted to the hospital for ''routine tests and investigations''.