Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

Rahul Gandhi Sends Team To Amethi To Find Reason Behind Defeat: Report

The team comprises AICC secretary Zubair Khan and Congress Raebareli in-charge KL Sharma. Both the leaders have been asked to give a report for the reason for the loss, a senior party functionary from Amethi told news agency ANI.

All India | | Updated: May 30, 2019 18:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Sends Team To Amethi To Find Reason Behind Defeat: Report

Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes from the Amethi seat. (File)


Amethi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sent a team to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to find out the reason behind his defeat at the hands of BJP leader Smriti Irani from the parliamentary constituency which was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The team comprises AICC secretary Zubair Khan and Congress Raebareli in-charge KL Sharma. Both the leaders have been asked to give a report for the reason for the loss, a senior party functionary from Amethi told news agency ANI.

Mr Sharma was looking after Amethi Lok Sabha seat till 2009 when he was replaced by Chandrakant, a party worker from Madhya Pradesh. He now manages the Raebareli parliamentary seat, which is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes from the Amethi seat.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiAmethiBJP leader Smriti Irani
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Map

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

PM Modi OathShiv SenaMumbaiH-1B VisaNarendra ModiRober VadraLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableVenue ReviewEng Vs SACricket World Cup 2019IRCTCWhatsAppWorld Cup LiveNote 7S