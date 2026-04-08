Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge "Regrets" Gujarat Remarks At Poll Rally

A defence. And then an apology.

Mallikarjun Kharge maintains his Gujarat remarks were "deliberately misinterpreted", and then offered his "sincere regret" over the Gujarat remarks at a Kerala poll rally that caused a massive uproar.

"Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret," the Congress chief posted on X.

"It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect," he underlined.

Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2026

The comments were made during a during a poll campaign in Kerala's Idukki district.

Kharge had sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

"Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he had said, sparking a row.

The comments drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders in Gujarat, who described them as insulting to the people of the state and demanded an apology.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the remarks "extremely objectionable and unfortunate", stating that they insulted crores of Gujaratis and hurt the state's dignity.