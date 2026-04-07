BJP Files Case Against Mallikarjun Kharge Over Alleged Inflammatory Speech In Assam

The BJP has filed a case against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over inflamatory remarks that he allegedly made during an election rally in Assam. The case was filed at the Basistha Police Station this evening, BJP state spokesperson and special media in-charge Ranjib Kumar Sarma told reporters.

During an election rally in Sribhumi district, Kharge had compared the BJP and RSS with poisonous snakes, said Sarma. He stated that Kharge had said that even if someone is engaged in prayers, if a poisonous snake is spotted, the snake should be killed immediately. He compared BJP and RSS in a similar manner, Sarma alleged.

The BJP considers his remarks objectionable and has urged the administration to take action against what it has termed as hate speech, he said. Sarma also stated that the party would approach the Election Commission seeking appropriate action against the Congress chief.

The development has added to the ongoing political tensions in the state following the end of a high-octane campaign ahead of the April 9 polls.

According to reports, while addressing an election rally in Sribhumi, Kharge allegedly described the ideology of the BJP and RSS as "poisonous." He further compared the organisations to "venomous snakes" and urged people to drive the BJP out of Assam. His remarks have triggered sharp reactions across the state.

Reacting strongly, Assam BJP leaders stated that such comments violate the norms of political decorum and are an attempt to create division among people. They asserted that such statements are unacceptable, especially from a senior political leader.

The Congress has not yet issued an official response on this matter.