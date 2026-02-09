Congress Candidate Beats Sister-In-Law By 2 Votes In Maharashtra Local Polls

A Congress candidate won the Zilla Parishad polls in Latur by a wafer-thin margin of two votes, an official said on Monday.

Congress candidate Asha Bhise, who received 6871 votes, defeated her sister-in-law and BJP candidate Sarita Bhise, who garnered 6869 votes, in the Kamkheda Zilla Parishad group election in Renapur tehsil.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am. The Election Commission has not shared any official update so far on the results.

