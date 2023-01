Several people were injured in a clash between BJP and Congress supporters in Tripura's Majlishpur. The clash took place just half an hour after the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly election in the state.

Congress leader Dr Ajay Kumar was among those who were injured in the clash which took place at Ranirbazar Mohanpur in Tripura's Majlishpur constituency.

The Tripura Assembly polls will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.