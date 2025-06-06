PM Modi's Big Kashmir Push, Weeks After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate key infrastructure projects that will reshape Kashmir's connectivity and economy.

The big focus of this visit is the inauguration of the 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL), a project over three decades in the making. Among the key milestones to be inaugurated are the Chenab Rail Bridge, now the world's highest railway arch, and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the Anji Khad bridge. Both structures form part of the USBRL and represent feats of engineering that have long eluded completion due to the Himalayan region's extreme geography and volatile conditions.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Baramulla and Katra. Services will begin on June 7 and run six days a week.

Strategic Timing, Strong Messaging

PM Modi's visit comes just weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that triggered widespread outrage and grief across the country.

"In this war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians is our biggest strength," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address following the attack. PM Modi said that India's response to terror would be "decisive" and reiterated that perpetrators and their sponsors would face "the severest punishment".

The visit is the first since the launch of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control.

Connecting Kashmir

On Friday morning, PM Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Rail Bridge. Located between the remote villages of Kauri and Bakkal in Reasi district, the bridge rises 359 metres above the Chenab River, 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower, and spans 1,315 metres in length. Designed to withstand winds of up to 260 km per hour and seismic activity, the bridge has a projected lifespan of 120 years and a cost of Rs 1,486 crore.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will travel via train from the Chenab bridge to Katra. During the journey, he will inspect the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. PM Modi will interact with engineers and retired personnel who have contributed to the decades-long railway project.

At Katra, the pilgrimage base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine, PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains, one towards Baramulla and another in the reverse direction.

Decades In The Making

The USBRL project dates back to 1994, when it was first sanctioned during the tenure of former PM V Narasimha Rao. Active construction only began in 2002 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, which allocated initial funds for land acquisition.

Progress on the project has been staggered, marred by several challenges. Of the total 272 km, 209 km were commissioned in four phases:

Qazigund to Baramulla (118 km) in 2009,

Banihal to Qazigund (18 km) in 2013,

Udhampur to Katra (25 km) in 2014, and

Banihal to Sangaldan (48.1 km) in early 2024.

The final critical stretch, 46 km from Sangaldan to Reasi, was completed in December 2024, involving extensive tunnelling and bridge construction.

Engineering Feats

According to Northern Railways, the Katra-Banihal section, spanning 111 km, is composed of 97.4 km of tunnels, nearly 87 per cent of the route, and 49 bridges, including four major ones: the Chenab Bridge, the Anji Bridge, Bridge 220, and Bridge 224.

The longest tunnel, T-50, runs over 12.77 km, making it the longest railway tunnel in India. The section includes 25 main tunnels and eight escape tunnels, totalling 163.82 km, built in compliance with international safety protocols. All tunnels and bridges are equipped with CCTV surveillance and fire-resistant safety features.

The USBRL also includes 943 bridges and 36 tunnels spanning 119 km, cutting through the challenging terrain of the Pir Panjal and Lower Himalayas. The project cost has now exceeded Rs 43,780 crore.

Impact On Tourism

"We are making a total of five terminals between Baramulla and Jammu. This will significantly ease the transportation of fruits, handicrafts and other goods," said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A recent experiment to ship cherries by rail from Kashmir proved successful, and the model is likely to be expanded to other produce.

The new railway infrastructure is expected to make travel to Kashmir less dependent on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which is often closed due to landslides or snow. Flight prices to the Valley have also traditionally spiked during such closures.