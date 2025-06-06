Travelling Through Tunnels: The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The government has invested over Rs 42,000 crore in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, an engineering marvel. According to government documents accessed by NDTV, over 90 per cent of this route is built on 943 bridges and 36 major tunnels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, a 272-km mega project connecting the valley to the rest of the country. The tunnels carved through geographically complex terrain make this rail link an engineering marvel. Of the 272 km long rail route, about 119 km journey passes through 36 tunnels, including T-50, India's longest railway tunnel.

Top 7 tunnels on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link:

T-50: India's Longest Operational Transport Tunnel

Stretching over 12.77 km, the country's longest transport tunnel is located between the Sumbad-Khari section. It is built using the new tunnelling method, in which difficult rocks like quartzite, gneiss and phyllite were crossed. It has a parallel rescue tunnel, which is connected by cross-passages every 375 meters.

Its excavation was made extremely risky by unstable rocks, rapid water seepage, shear zones, and jointed rocks of volcanic strata.

T-80: Kashmir's Backbone Built In Pir Panjal

The Banihal-Qazigund Railway Tunnel stretches 11.2 km in the Pir Panjal range. It speeds up traffic and trade by overcoming the obstacles of snow and height. It can be called the 'backbone' of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link or USBRL.

T-34: Twin Tunnel

Tunnel T-34 is a twin tunnel connecting Pai-Khad and Anji Khad and spans 5.099 km. T-34 has a main tunnel for train operations and a parallel escape tunnel for emergency evacuation, with cross-passages every 375 meters. It was built in Sirban dolomite rocks and is connected to India's first cable-stayed bridge.

T-33: Difficult Route Built In The Shadow Of Trikuta

A 5.2 km long tunnel located on the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL, the tunnel T-33 passes through complex geological areas like the Main Boundary Thrust. Due to heavy water seepage and crumbling rocks, 'I-system tunneling' was adopted.

T-23: Longest On Udhampur-Chak Rakhwal Section

T-23 is the longest tunnel on the Udhampur-Chak Rakhwal section, stretching 3.15 km and has a ballastless track, also known as slab tracks or concrete tracks. In 2008, T-23 faced heavy pressure and a bulge, after which about 1.8 km of the tunnel was redesigned, and the route was changed.

T-1: An Example Of Overcoming Complex Geological Conditions

Tunnel T-1, a 3.209 km long railway tunnel, is located between Katra and Reasi. The construction of T-1 posed significant challenges owing to the Main Boundary Thrust area. Techniques like deep drainage pipes, umbrella-shaped pipe roofing and chemical grouting were used to clear the mud and water.

T-25: Struggle Against Water Flow

A 3 km long tunnel was built after six years of battle against water flow. During the excavation in 2006, an underground water flow was found, due to which 500-2000 liters of water started flowing per second. It took six years to control water.

India's Most Challenging Rail Project

The rail link will boost tourism to the valley along with year-round transport of goods, including essential healthcare supplies that were often cut off during its harsh winters. The link will also help traders send their supplies to the national capital, Delhi, within a day.

The Chenab bridge, which will also be inaugurated today, is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. The construction of the Chenab Bridge, which stands 359 metres above the riverbed level, was approved in 2003, but it took over two decades to complete the project.

The Chenab bridge is the highest railway bridge in the world, nearly five times the height of Qutub Minar and 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The 1.31-km bridge has been built at 1,486 crore.