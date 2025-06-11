Pics: Meet Madhavi Latha, Engineer Behind World's Highest Rail Bridge

G Madhavi Latha, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, is one of the major contributors to the successful construction of the world's highest railway bridge - Chenab Bridge - in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chenab Bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi last week, is the world's highest railway bridge. Madhavi Latha was involved for 17 years in the project as a geotechnical consultant.

Madhavi Latha completed her B.Tech in Civil Engineering in 1992 from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

She bagged a gold medal as an M.Tech student at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

Her specialisation was in Geotechnical Engineering. She completed her doctorate from IIT-Madras in 2000 in Geotechnical Engineering.

Over the years, she received several awards. In 2021, she was given the Best Woman Geotechnical Researcher award by the Indian Geotechnical Society.

She was also named in the Top 75 Women in STEAM of India in 2022.

She is presently a Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) professor and is also the Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies at IISc.

Dr Latha and her team adopted a "design-as-you-go approach" to overcome all obstacles. This meant innovating in real-time based on geological conditions such as fractured rocks, hidden cavities, and varying rock properties, which were not apparent in early surveys.