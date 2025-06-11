Pics: Meet Madhavi Latha, Engineer Behind World's Highest Rail Bridge

G Madhavi Latha, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, is one of the major contributors to the successful construction of the world's highest railway bridge - Chenab Bridge - in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chenab Bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi last week, is the world's highest railway bridge. Madhavi Latha was involved for 17 years in the project as a geotechnical consultant.
Dr Latha and her team adopted a "design-as-you-go approach" to overcome all obstacles. This meant innovating in real-time based on geological conditions such as fractured rocks, hidden cavities, and varying rock properties, which were not apparent in early surveys.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world